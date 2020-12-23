Global  
 

Canada: COVID-19 Update: Ontario Government Further Extends Infectious Disease Emergency Leave To July 3, 2021 - McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Mondaq Wednesday, 23 December 2020
The Ontario government has amended Regulation 228/20 made under the Employment Standards Act, 2000 ("ESA") to extend the COVID-19 Period for Infectious Disease Emergency Leave from January 2, 2021 to July 3, 2021.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Anti-maskers storm Home Depot in Phoenix in protest

Anti-maskers storm Home Depot in Phoenix in protest 00:33

 A group of anti-mask protesters stormed into Home Depot stores in Phoenix, Arizona on December 21.

Canada: Deemed Infectious Disease Emergency Leave Protections Extended To July 3, 2021 - Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP

 On December 17, 2020 the Ontario Government amended O. Reg. 228/20 by extending the "COVID-19 Period" set out thereunder to July 3, 2021.
