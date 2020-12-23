Canada: COVID-19 Update: Ontario Government Further Extends Infectious Disease Emergency Leave To July 3, 2021 - McCarthy Tétrault LLP
The Ontario government has amended Regulation 228/20 made under the Employment Standards Act, 2000 ("ESA") to extend the COVID-19 Period for Infectious Disease Emergency Leave from January 2, 2021 to July 3, 2021.
