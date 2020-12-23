|
United States: Ontario Government Extends COVID-19 Period Until July 3, 2021 - Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The Ontario government recently enacted Ontario Regulation 228/20, which created an "infectious disease emergency leave" for employees who are off work due to COVID-19
