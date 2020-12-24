United States: DOD's New IP Rules May Impact Contractors' Rights In Computer Software And Technical Data - Holland & Knight
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Defense contractors may soon face changes to their rights in computer software and technical data. The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has proposed revisions to the...
Defense contractors may soon face changes to their rights in computer software and technical data. The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has proposed revisions to the...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources