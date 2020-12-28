European Union: The Judgment In Schrems Vs. Facebook Ireland Dated July 16, 2020 (C-311/18) And The Transfer Of Personal Data From The European Union To The United States Of America: Have You Complied With The New Requirements? - Macchi di Cellere Gangemi
Published
On 16 July 2020, the ECJ declared the "adequacy decision" as invalid regarding the level of protection in the processing of personal data when data is transferred from the EU to the USA, also known as the "Privacy Shield" ...Full Article