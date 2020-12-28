Global  
 

United States: New IP Provisions Included In Latest COVID Relief Bill - Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Mondaq Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
They say you don't want to know what's in the sausage, but you do want to know what's in the $900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress on Dec. 21, 2020.
 President Donald Trump has yet to sign off on the COVID relief bill, creating a ripple effect that could shut down the government and leave millions without money. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay . President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour. avoiding a government shutdown and extending..

COVID-19 bill signed by President Trump.

As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to climb in Maryland, state leaders have been urging the President to sign the stimulus bill which he finally did on Sunday night -- after previously..

 Both Houses of Congress passed the COVID-19 relief package yesterday December 21st, and the bill now moves to the President's desk for his expected signature.
