|
|
United States: Prosecution Pointer 256 - Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The title of an invention is not required to be part of the specification. To the extent that a title on the specification is supplied, it should...
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
United States: Prosecution Pointer 255 - Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The rules for patent drawings are included in title 37 of the Code of Federal Regulations, sections 1.81, 1.83, 1.84 and 1.85, and drawings are also addressed in...
Mondaq
|
United States: Update To The Purple Book In Recent COVID-19 Stimulus Bill And Implications For BPCIA Litigation - Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
On December 21, 2020, Congress passed a second COVID-19 stimulus bill. Buried among the 5500 pages of the 900 billion dollar relief package was legislation...
Mondaq
|
United States: Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion At Finnegan - Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
At Finnegan, we believe that a successful Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program must encompass recruitment, training, and mentoring/sponsorship programs.
Mondaq
|