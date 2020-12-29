Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States: Summary Of Key Provisions In The COVID And FY 2021 Omnibus Package Impacting Local Governments - Holland & Knight

Mondaq Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Congress passed a $2.3 trillion legislative package (H.R. 133), the second-largest economic rescue package in U.S. history, on December 21 as part of a massive year-end spending bill that...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill

Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill 00:35

 Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had harsh words on Sunday for President Donald Trump, saying Trump was 'unbelievably cruel.' Business Insider reports Sanders was irate at Trump for not signing the coronavirus relief package and blocking unemployment benefits. You can't diddle around with the bill. Sign...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lindsey Graham Says Trump Wants $2K Checks [Video]

Lindsey Graham Says Trump Wants $2K Checks

Sen. Lindsey Graham is one of Pres. Donald Trump's biggest defenders. Trump spent part of his Christmas with Graham in Palm Beach, Florida. People are waiting to see if Trump sign the COVID-19 relief..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus? [Video]

Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus?

$900 billion stimulus package is on its way to President Donald Trump. Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Business Insider reports that Trump hates the massive 5,593-page bill. The bill..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:29Published
GOP Nixes Trump's $2K Stimulus Package Demand [Video]

GOP Nixes Trump's $2K Stimulus Package Demand

US lawmakers are back to square one with respect to the passage of the most recent $900 billion pandemic stimulus package. CNN reports the House of Representatives on Thursday failed to secure an..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published