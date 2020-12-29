United States: Congress Again Modifies Paycheck Protection Program Loans To Make Full Forgiveness Easier To Obtain And More Beneficial - Lane Powell
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Since the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) with the enactment of the CARES Act, we have characterized the PPP as a government grant in the form of a forgivable loan.
Since the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) with the enactment of the CARES Act, we have characterized the PPP as a government grant in the form of a forgivable loan.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources