United States: New Stimulus Deal: A Little More Flexibility For Flexible Spending Arrangements - Ballard Spahr LLP
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () The stimulus package that President Trump signed includes several provisions of significance to employee benefit plans, including measures that respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic...
On Friday, Pres. Donald Trump tweeted his support for $2,000 direct payments to Americans. "Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600?" he wrote. It's still unclear if..