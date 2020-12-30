Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States: New Stimulus Deal: A Little More Flexibility For Flexible Spending Arrangements - Ballard Spahr LLP

Mondaq Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The stimulus package that President Trump signed includes several provisions of significance to employee benefit plans, including measures that respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus? [Video]

Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus?

$900 billion stimulus package is on its way to President Donald Trump. Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Business Insider reports that Trump hates the massive 5,593-page bill. The bill..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:29Published
Trump Renews Calls For $2K [Video]

Trump Renews Calls For $2K

On Friday, Pres. Donald Trump tweeted his support for $2,000 direct payments to Americans. "Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600?" he wrote. It's still unclear if..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
Trump Voters: $600 Not Enough [Video]

Trump Voters: $600 Not Enough

In April 2020, a coronavirus stimulus check of $2,000 was sent to most American adults. Eight months later, Congress agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. The new bill would send out..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published