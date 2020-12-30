Switzerland: Country-Specific Brexit Information - Envoy Global, Inc.
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
UK nationals who have been legally living in Switzerland before December 31, 2020 when the UK withdraws from the EU may continue to live, study, and work in Switzerland through rights established
UK nationals who have been legally living in Switzerland before December 31, 2020 when the UK withdraws from the EU may continue to live, study, and work in Switzerland through rights established
|
|
You Might Like