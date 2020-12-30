Global  
 

Switzerland: Country-Specific Brexit Information - Envoy Global, Inc.

Mondaq Wednesday, 30 December 2020
UK nationals who have been legally living in Switzerland before December 31, 2020 when the UK withdraws from the EU may continue to live, study, and work in Switzerland through rights established
