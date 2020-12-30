Australia: What is a Move On direction by a police officer in New South Wales? - Sydney Criminal Lawyers
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 (
9 minutes ago) Part 14 of the LEPRA 2002 (NSW) sets out the rules for Move On directions by police officers in New South Wales.
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
14 hours ago
Occurred on December 20, 2020 / New South Wales, AustraliaInfo from Licensor: "A man ran from a random breath test, breaking into houses, jumping fences, and hiding from the police. When he went through our house, he discovered the keys to our Audi R8 parked in the garage. This is the dashcam footage...
Stolen Audi R8 Damaged During Crazy Joyride 25:23
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Outrage after video shows mass gathering at Australian beach
Australian lawmakers are weighing in on potential consequences for revelers after widespread public outcry over a mass gathering on Sydney’s Bronte Beach on Christmas Day which broke local..
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 00:38 Published 6 hours ago
New hope for troubled KCMO apartment complex
New management has taken over at a south Kansas City apartment complex where there have been shootings, fires and squatters living in vacant apartments, all subsidized by tax dollars.
Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 04:25 Published 1 week ago