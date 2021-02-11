Worldwide: United Kingdom – New Hong Kong BNO Visa Route - Fakhoury Global Immigration
Effective January 31, 2021, a new visa route has become available for British National Overseas (BNO) citizens from Hong Kong.Full Article
Hong Kong residents can apply from Sunday for a new visa giving them the chance to become British citizens following China's..