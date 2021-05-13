Canada: Taxation For Non-Profit Organizations: Canadian Tax Lawyer's Guide - Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

Canada: Taxation For Non-Profit Organizations: Canadian Tax Lawyer's Guide - Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

Mondaq

Published

What constitutes a non-profit organization for tax purposes is defined in paragraph 149(1)(l) of the Income Tax Act.

Full Article