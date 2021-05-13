Canada: Taxation For Non-Profit Organizations: Canadian Tax Lawyer's Guide - Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.
Published
What constitutes a non-profit organization for tax purposes is defined in paragraph 149(1)(l) of the Income Tax Act.Full Article
Published
What constitutes a non-profit organization for tax purposes is defined in paragraph 149(1)(l) of the Income Tax Act.Full Article
Under the Income Tax Act, a Canadian tax resident must pay tax on his or her worldwide income, while non-residents of Canada are..