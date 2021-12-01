United States: CMS Changes Course By Repealing The Medicare Coverage Of Innovative Technology And Definition Of Reasonable And Necessary Rule Due To Insufficient Beneficiary Protections - Foley & Lardner
On November 12, 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that it is rescinding the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology and Definition of "Reasonable and Necessary" (MCIT/R&N) final rule, which would have become effective on December 15, 2021.Full Article