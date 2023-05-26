United States: UK Government Moves To Limit Non-Competes - Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Published
The UK government has announced that it will bring in legislation to restrict the post-employment non-compete restraints to three months.Full Article
Published
The UK government has announced that it will bring in legislation to restrict the post-employment non-compete restraints to three months.Full Article
Under the Maryland FAMLI Program, eligible employees generally will be entitled to receive up to 12 weeks of paid family and..
New Jersey drew the nation's interest in February when Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law that is sure to garner the attention of..