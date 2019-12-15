Global  

Meghan Markle's high school pic reveals how little the royal has aged

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Meghan Markle's high school pic reveals how little the royal has agedA photo of a young Meghan Markle posted online with her former high school boyfriend has resurfaced - and fans are confused with how little the royal has aged.The old image taken during the festive season features Miss Markle, aged...
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan Markle Is Very Close to This Surprising Royal

Meghan Markle Is Very Close to This Surprising Royal 00:58

 Meghan Markle might have caused waves within the royal family, but she is especially close to this royal. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending Christmas in Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what we know.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Private Family Time' In Canada [Video]Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Private Family Time' In Canada

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie are spending "private family time" in Canada, according to a statement provided to Insider from a spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Photo of Meghan Markle at her high school ball revealed

Photo of Meghan Markle at her high school ball revealedAn old photo recently posted on Instagram shows Meghan Markle hasn't changed all that much since she was 16.The Duchess, now 38, was pictured attending her high...
New Zealand Herald

Prince Andrew's break from royal duties takes 'pressure' off Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: biographer

Prince Andrew's announcement that he was stepping back from royal duties following his disastrous interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •WorldNewsJust Jared

TraceySchulz

Tracey Face at #GettingStuffed This British observation on US high school traditions is adorably British. - Teenage Meghan Markle beams with joy a… https://t.co/0lBPXPp7iB 7 hours ago

JonesVelwil9

Velma Jones/Redgal60 Teenage Meghan Markle beams with joy at late '90s high school Christmas dances https://t.co/AGNsGEe8PR 1 day ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Teenage Meghan Markle beams with joy at late '90s high school Christmas dances https://t.co/GosKaSQhOQ 2 days ago

gramspeaking

Ms.G Teenage Meghan Markle beams with joy at late '90s high school Christmas dances https://t.co/2kF4sPHTvL What's the p… https://t.co/gJMy9NNOz1 2 days ago

MSNLifestyle

MSN Lifestyle Teenage Meghan Markle beams with joy at late '90s high school Christmas dances https://t.co/1v6eQvUzKV 2 days ago

MSN

MSN Teenage Meghan Markle beams with joy at late '90s high school Christmas dances https://t.co/hVv1O8jFtT 3 days ago

dailyenews

Daily Entertainment #breakingnews #enews Meghan Markle’s High School Boyfriend Luis Segura https://t.co/x5qY7tmXSi #breakingnews 3 days ago

KingCalmette

Calmette Lahoud RT @DailyMailUK: Teenage Meghan Markle beams with joy as she poses with her high school sweetheart https://t.co/Hu5p7eKuSf 4 days ago

