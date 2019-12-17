Veteran actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo dies at 92

Veteran actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo died at Pune's Dinanath Hospital on Tuesday (December 17) at the age of 92.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Col Malkiat Singh RT @CNNnews18: Celebs Who Left Us: Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo passes away https://t.co/wP2hJbm8nx 2 hours ago News18 Celebs Who Left Us: Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo passes away https://t.co/wP2hJbm8nx 2 hours ago SouthAsianDaily.com Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo passes away; Subodh Bhave, Sonali Kulkarni & other Marathi celebrities mourn the actor… https://t.co/vjQcauJQmF 6 hours ago ShiftKarDo RT @ShiftKarDo13: Natsamrat Dr Shreeram Lagoo (92) left for his heavenly abode. A Veteran theatre actor, in Hindi and Marathi and is also a… 6 hours ago FansnStars↩ Bollywood celebs mourn demise of Shreeram Lagoo - News - Khaleej Times https://t.co/G7hyyjEFgM https://t.co/5qsgILZZhP 7 hours ago Sk-Atiullah 🇮🇳 RT @PandaJay: Dr Shreeram Lagoo was a stalwart artist & veteran actor in Marathi cinema & theatre who left an indelible impact. I fondly hi… 8 hours ago DailyaddaaNews Veteran Actor #ShreeramLagoo Passes Away At 92 Read here : https://t.co/cyo08QkUgY https://t.co/KDZxk1rkOQ 9 hours ago viral mehta RT @MumbaiMirror: Veteran actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo passes away in Pune. https://t.co/76wSY2DSsk 9 hours ago