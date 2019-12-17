Global  

Veteran actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo dies at 92

Zee News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Veteran actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo died at Pune's Dinanath Hospital on Tuesday (December 17) at the age of 92.
News video: Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo passes away

Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo passes away 00:46

 Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo, who worked on stage, Bollywood and Marathi films, passed away at a private hospital here late on Tuesday following age-related health issues, family sources said.

MalkiatCol

Col Malkiat Singh RT @CNNnews18: Celebs Who Left Us: Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo passes away https://t.co/wP2hJbm8nx 2 hours ago

CNNnews18

News18 Celebs Who Left Us: Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo passes away https://t.co/wP2hJbm8nx 2 hours ago

ymediagroup

SouthAsianDaily.com Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo passes away; Subodh Bhave, Sonali Kulkarni & other Marathi celebrities mourn the actor… https://t.co/vjQcauJQmF 6 hours ago

ShiftKarDo13

ShiftKarDo RT @ShiftKarDo13: Natsamrat Dr Shreeram Lagoo (92) left for his heavenly abode. A Veteran theatre actor, in Hindi and Marathi and is also a… 6 hours ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Bollywood celebs mourn demise of Shreeram Lagoo - News - Khaleej Times https://t.co/G7hyyjEFgM https://t.co/5qsgILZZhP 7 hours ago

atiullah_sk

Sk-Atiullah 🇮🇳 RT @PandaJay: Dr Shreeram Lagoo was a stalwart artist & veteran actor in Marathi cinema & theatre who left an indelible impact. I fondly hi… 8 hours ago

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews Veteran Actor #ShreeramLagoo Passes Away At 92 Read here : https://t.co/cyo08QkUgY https://t.co/KDZxk1rkOQ 9 hours ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @MumbaiMirror: Veteran actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo passes away in Pune. https://t.co/76wSY2DSsk 9 hours ago

