Veteran actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo dies at 92
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Veteran actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo died at Pune's Dinanath Hospital on Tuesday (December 17) at the age of 92.
Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo, who worked on stage, Bollywood and Marathi films, passed away at a private hospital here late on Tuesday following age-related health issues, family sources said.
