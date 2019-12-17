Brideshead Revisited celebrated in new festival Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

To mark the 75th anniversary of the publication of Evelyn Waugh’s novel, Brideshead Revisited, The Brideshead Festival will celebrate and interrogate the ongoing appeal of this seminal novel and its screen adaptations.... 👓 View full article

