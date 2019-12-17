Global  

Brideshead Revisited celebrated in new festival

GScene Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
To mark the 75th anniversary of the publication of Evelyn Waugh’s novel, Brideshead Revisited, The Brideshead Festival will celebrate and interrogate the ongoing appeal of this seminal novel and its screen adaptations....
