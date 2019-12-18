Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into Spanish conquest

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Archaeologists have discovered two iron ship anchors off Mexico's Gulf Coast that they say date back 500 years and could have belonged to Spaniard Hernan Cortes' fleet, which landed in 1519 before...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Iron Anchors Found Of Coast Of Mexico Believed To Be From Conquistador Ships

Iron Anchors Found Of Coast Of Mexico Believed To Be From Conquistador Ships 00:34

 Two roughly 500-year-old iron anchors found in the waters off Mexico’s Gulf Coast are believed to be from the ships of Hernán Cortés, the Spanish conquistador who led the successful effort to overtake the Aztec Empire.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EbruTVKenya

Ebru TV Kenya 16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into Spanish conquest https://t.co/Z2r4htGd5p https://t.co/tVcK7KAim1 2 hours ago

SallyMoen2

Sally Moen RT @archaeology_aia: Archaeologists have located two well-preserved anchors off Mexico’s Gulf Coast which may to date to the 1500s. https:/… 3 hours ago

chispi_ando

Chispi_ando RT @Univ_inenglish: INAH archeologists discovered the #anchors as part of the project Subaquatic #Archeology in Villa Rica! A first anchor… 4 hours ago

archaeology_aia

AIA Archaeologists have located two well-preserved anchors off Mexico’s Gulf Coast which may to date to the 1500s.… https://t.co/wBWIsEgoP8 4 hours ago

ehive

eHive CMS RT @istockhistory: 16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into... #archeology #archaeologist #history https://t.co/iEdSN… 5 hours ago

SquidScream

K Wiseman 16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into Spanish conquest https://t.co/3UAU5Y82Gf via @Yahoo 7 hours ago

Heraldnigeria2

Herald Nigeria RT @HeraldNGNews: 16th-century anchors found off #Mexican coast offer clues into #Spanish conquest https://t.co/fkX2SoAbao 8 hours ago

HeraldNGNews

Herald Nigeria 16th-century anchors found off #Mexican coast offer clues into #Spanish conquest https://t.co/fkX2SoAbao 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.