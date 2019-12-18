Prince Andrew and Cambridge family roll up for Queen's Christmas lunch
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Prince Andrew has joined the Queen and the rest of the royal family for a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.The Duke of York, 59, was spotted rolling into Buckingham Palace on Wednesday after a turbulent few weeks that have...
Video of Prince George baking Christmas puddings with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and The Duke of Cambridge has been released. Photos of the royals were distributed by Buckingham palace earlier in..