Prince Andrew and Cambridge family roll up for Queen's Christmas lunch

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Prince Andrew has joined the Queen and the rest of the royal family for a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.The Duke of York, 59, was spotted rolling into Buckingham Palace on Wednesday after a turbulent few weeks that have... Prince Andrew has joined the Queen and the rest of the royal family for a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.The Duke of York, 59, was spotted rolling into Buckingham Palace on Wednesday after a turbulent few weeks that have... 👓 View full article

