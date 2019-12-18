G-Nitro Tomorrow morning I'll go to my mom's for XMas morning. My step-father always cooks us up his amazing sausage gravy… https://t.co/4h5Fke2XKT 19 minutes ago

Donald MacDonald RT @agrandadathome: No Fuck off just Nooooooo 👇 Father Christmas 'should be banned to make it more gender neutral' https://t.co/4BsezIrw8I… 17 hours ago

naichyan @jt_mag_os Yes, Father Christmas should be banned and replaced by #krampus #krampusnacht 19 hours ago

magdalena osumi 💁🏼‍♀️ Father Christmas 'should be banned to make it more gender neutral.' Hmm 🤔 what do you think? https://t.co/Z3FQqhnZgd 20 hours ago

Eight International #ChristmasEconomics Majority of people around the world believe that #Santa - Weihnachtsmann - Ded Moroz - Pere No… https://t.co/jCISKlXvDI 1 day ago

Euan Harper No Fuck off just Nooooooo 👇 Father Christmas 'should be banned to make it more gender neutral' https://t.co/4BsezIrw8I via @MetroUK 1 day ago

Chris Wallace Brandon RT @OsitaAmakeze: "Either we ban Father Christmas from Nigeria or we ban Nigeria from Father Christmas." Copied☝🏿 Meanwhile, who's that La… 1 day ago