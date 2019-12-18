Global  

Father Christmas 'should be banned to make it more gender neutral'

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Father Christmas 'should be banned to make it more gender neutral'A mother has been slammed online after saying Father Christmas instead of Santa as it's not gender-neutral.The UK mum said she was "shamed" on a Facebook group when she brought up Father Christmas while discussing a Christmas book...
News video: Trans woman speaks of her childhood torment at receiving macho gifts for Christmas

Trans woman speaks of her childhood torment at receiving macho gifts for Christmas 01:13

 A Christmas-loving trans woman has spoken of her childhood torment when she longed to receive make-up and dance classes like her sisters, but instead unwrapped her presents to find macho tracksuits and boxing lessons. Just 13 when she started secretly wearing women’s clothes, Charlotte Venables, 26...

Tweets about this

GNitro

G-Nitro Tomorrow morning I'll go to my mom's for XMas morning. My step-father always cooks us up his amazing sausage gravy… https://t.co/4h5Fke2XKT 19 minutes ago

skelpitheid

Donald MacDonald RT @agrandadathome: No Fuck off just Nooooooo 👇 Father Christmas 'should be banned to make it more gender neutral' https://t.co/4BsezIrw8I… 17 hours ago

OriginalNAICHAN

naichyan @jt_mag_os Yes, Father Christmas should be banned and replaced by #krampus #krampusnacht 19 hours ago

jt_mag_os

magdalena osumi 💁🏼‍♀️ Father Christmas 'should be banned to make it more gender neutral.' Hmm 🤔 what do you think? https://t.co/Z3FQqhnZgd 20 hours ago

EightIntl

Eight International #ChristmasEconomics Majority of people around the world believe that #Santa - Weihnachtsmann - Ded Moroz - Pere No… https://t.co/jCISKlXvDI 1 day ago

agrandadathome

Euan Harper No Fuck off just Nooooooo 👇 Father Christmas 'should be banned to make it more gender neutral' https://t.co/4BsezIrw8I via @MetroUK 1 day ago

hdpr2016

Chris Wallace Brandon RT @OsitaAmakeze: "Either we ban Father Christmas from Nigeria or we ban Nigeria from Father Christmas." Copied☝🏿 Meanwhile, who's that La… 1 day ago

colincogs

Colin nixon RT @DICS131294: For crying out loud keep your hands OFF father Christmas!!! It hurts nobody and in your house you can say what youikw in my… 1 day ago

