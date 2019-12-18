Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

William and Kate reveal adorable family Christmas card

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
William and Kate reveal adorable family Christmas cardPrince William and his wife, Kate, have sent out their annual Christmas card, which has since been shared online.The card, shared on Twitter by Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty, shows Prince William sitting on an old fashioned motorbike...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Kim Kardashian had daughter photoshopped into family Christmas card

Kim Kardashian had daughter photoshopped into family Christmas card 00:40

 Kim Kardashian has admitted her daughter North was Photoshopped in her family's 2019 Christmas card.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas [Video]Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he got First Lady Melania Trump a "beautiful card" for Christmas. But he admitted that he's "still working on a Christmas present" for the first lady. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

The Good Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Hosts Christmas Lunch A Week Early [Video]The Good Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Hosts Christmas Lunch A Week Early

Almost a week before Christmas, Queen Elizabeth hosts her Christmas lunch with members of her family, why so early? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Louis Steals the Show in Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Family Christmas Card

Season's greetings from the Royal Family. Kate Middleton and Prince William are spreading joy and cheer across the U.K. with their adorable family photo. The...
E! Online

Prince William and Kate Middleton's family Christmas card released - and it's adorable

Prince William and Kate Middleton's family Christmas card released - and it's adorableGrouped around the vintage-style bike, William, Kate and their children could be just like any other family enjoying the good weather as they indulge dad's...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.