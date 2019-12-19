Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Imagineer shares facts about 'ambitious' Epcot transformation

Newsday Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Now that Rise of Resistance, the new ride at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, has arrived, expect to hear a key two-word phrase even more frequently. Brace yourself for: "Epcot Transformation." It's a nice umbrella term for all the things looming or under construction at Disney World's second-oldest theme park. You can't miss signs of progress, from multiple construction walls to the big blue building, the eventual home of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.