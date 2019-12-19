Imagineer shares facts about 'ambitious' Epcot transformation

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Now that Rise of Resistance, the new ride at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, has arrived, expect to hear a key two-word phrase even more frequently. Brace yourself for: "Epcot Transformation." It's a nice umbrella term for all the things looming or under construction at Disney World's second-oldest theme park. You can't miss signs of progress, from multiple construction walls to the big blue building, the eventual home of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster. 👓 View full article

