Virat Kohli topples Salman Khan, becomes first sportsman to top Forbes list in India

Zee News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The period under consideration is from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019.
News video: Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India

Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India 02:05

 With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list since its inception.

