Miss America to be crowned for the first time in Connecticut

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Miss America will be crowned for the first time at a tribal casino in Connecticut 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published NFL Pro Bowl Snubs Tom Brady for First Time in Over a Decade 01:07 NFL Pro Bowl Snubs Tom Brady for First Time in Over a Decade. 2008 was the last time he was not picked for the game. That year, the three-time NFL MVP missed the season due to a leg injury. The six-time Super Bowl winner has made 14 trips to the Pro Bowl. The snub comes despite the Patriots holding a...