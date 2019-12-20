Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sara Ali Khan posts adorable pictures of Taimur Ali Khan on his 3rd birthday

Zee News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The youngest superstar in Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan has turned a year older today. On his third birthday, his elder sister and actress Sara Ali Khan has posted a series of adorable pictures on Instagram to wish him. Tim was born on December 20, 2016.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Taimur Ali Khan’s GRAND Birthday Party | Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan SWEET GESTURE For Media

Taimur Ali Khan’s GRAND Birthday Party | Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan SWEET GESTURE For Media 06:48

 Taimur Ali Khan is turning 3, and here watch the video of his grand birthday celebration. Many Bollywood star kids arrived at the party. Watch video.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.