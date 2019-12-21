Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Emma hides 'Little Women' books for readers

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Actress Emma Watson will soon be seen in the 'Little Women' film adaption. Ahead of the film's release, Emma has been surprising Londoners by hiding copies of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel 'Little Women'. This is also part of 'The Book Fairies’ campaign wherein over 2K copies of 'Little Women' have been hidden in cities in 38 countries for readers to find.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: POPSUGAR - Published < > Embed
News video: Play Along as We Quiz the Little Women Cast on How Well They Know the March Sisters

Play Along as We Quiz the Little Women Cast on How Well They Know the March Sisters 07:06

 Is there a better holiday gift than a Greta Gerwig adaptation of Little Women? According to the amount of times I cried and internally cheered throughout all two hours and 15 minutes of the film, the answer is definitely not. With the March sisters being played by an incredibly stellar cast comprised...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Film Critic Josh Bell previews 'Little Women' and 'Spies in Disguise' [Video]Film Critic Josh Bell previews "Little Women" and "Spies in Disguise"

Film Critic Josh Bell previews "Little Women" and "Spies in Disguise".

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:11Published

'Little Women' is a Part of Greta Gerwig: 'They Felt Like My Memories' | Director Roundtable [Video]'Little Women' is a Part of Greta Gerwig: "They Felt Like My Memories" | Director Roundtable

'Little Women' is a Part of Greta Gerwig: "They Felt Like My Memories" | Director Roundtable

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 05:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Little Women’ invites all of us to become part of the March family

Movie review For a lot of readers, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy aren’t just characters in a book; they’re part of us. And when a movie of Louisa May Alcott’s...
Seattle Times

Emma Watson: Outfit Of The (Last) Week and Little Women press 

I ran out of time last Friday and couldn’t get to the Outfit of the Week which was Emma Watson’s Balenciaga at the Little Women premiere in New York. The...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this

ToddWhitaker

Todd RT @BethWhitaker2: This sounds delightful!!! —-Emma Watson hides copies of Little Women across London for the Book Fairies - For Reading Ad… 2 days ago

storizen

Storizen Magazine Emma Watson hides ‘Little Women’ books for readers https://t.co/QGaOJBpiag 2 days ago

EvaKB

Eva Bigalke RT @thebookseller: .@the_bookfairies biggest campaign to date sees 2k copies of Little Women hidden around cities world-wide – with help fr… 3 days ago

TinyreadersUs

TinyreadersUS Emma Watson hides copies of Little Women across London for the Book Fairies - For Reading Addicts https://t.co/iDYf2PUoPI 5 days ago

BooksBirdBlog

Books Bird Emma Watson hides copies of Little Women across London for the Book Fairies https://t.co/F5j8Zy9B3N… https://t.co/snVRLUyxl0 5 days ago

rossanisabel

⭐️ROSSANISABEL⭐️ RT @PRPROBiblioteca: Iniciativa hermosa. Hadas de ños libros. Emma Watson hides copies of Little Women across London for the Book Fairies -… 5 days ago

TechBuzz_weekly

TechBuzz Why Emma hides 'Little Women' books https://t.co/XjJf1oevSS https://t.co/M6dsW7QApV 5 days ago

emmawatson_news

Emma Watson news Emma Watson hides copies of Little Women across London - The Bookseller https://t.co/SPvEY1sDph #EmmaWatson 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.