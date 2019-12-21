Emma hides 'Little Women' books for readers

Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Actress Emma Watson will soon be seen in the 'Little Women' film adaption. Ahead of the film's release, Emma has been surprising Londoners by hiding copies of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel 'Little Women'. This is also part of 'The Book Fairies’ campaign wherein over 2K copies of 'Little Women' have been hidden in cities in 38 countries for readers to find.
Is there a better holiday gift than a Greta Gerwig adaptation of Little Women? According to the amount of times I cried and internally cheered throughout all two hours and 15 minutes of the film, the answer is definitely not. With the March sisters being played by an incredibly stellar cast comprised...