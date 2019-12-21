Global  

Prince Philip will spend 'a few more days' in hospital

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Prince Philip will spend 'a few more days' in hospitalPrince Philip is expected to stay in hospital a few more days, where he is receiving treatement relating to a "pre-existing condition".The Duke of Edinburgh will stay in hospital in London a few extra days after a spell of ill-health.The...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Philip Is In The Hospital

Prince Philip Is In The Hospital 00:30

 Extra reports that Prince Philip is in the hospital, just days before Christmas. The 98-year-old British royal, who retired from his duties in 2017, is reportedly being kept in the hospital for a few days. He originally went to King Edward’s VII’s Hospital in London for an appointment for a...

7NewsSydney

7NEWS Sydney Prince Philip has been taken to hospital just days out from Christmas. The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted for a pre… https://t.co/QG2uRvIWaU 19 hours ago

