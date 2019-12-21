Prince Philip will spend 'a few more days' in hospital Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Prince Philip is expected to stay in hospital a few more days, where he is receiving treatement relating to a "pre-existing condition".The Duke of Edinburgh will stay in hospital in London a few extra days after a spell of ill-health.The... Prince Philip is expected to stay in hospital a few more days, where he is receiving treatement relating to a "pre-existing condition".The Duke of Edinburgh will stay in hospital in London a few extra days after a spell of ill-health.The... 👓 View full article

Extra reports that Prince Philip is in the hospital, just days before Christmas. The 98-year-old British royal, who retired from his duties in 2017, is reportedly being kept in the hospital for a few days. He originally went to King Edward's VII's Hospital in London for an appointment for a...

