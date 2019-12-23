Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Force is still with 'Star Wars,' with massive N.America opening

Bangkok Post Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES: The force is clearly still with the galactic good guys, as "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" opened with a massive estimated take of $175.5 million in North America, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Local Star Wars fans dress the part for premiere of

Local Star Wars fans dress the part for premiere of "The Rise of Skywalker" 02:12

 The Force was certainly with Star Wars fans Thursday night as they packed theaters for the local premiere of the saga’s finale: The Rise of Skywalker.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Brings in $175 Million Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Brings in $175 Million Opening Weekend

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' brought in 'just' $175 million in its debut weekend, which is considered a flop by the franchise's standards.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:21Published

'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns Less That Predecessor [Video]"Rise Of Skywalker" Earns Less That Predecessor

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" earned an estimated $176 million at the domestic box office this weekend. That figure marks the third-best opening of the year. It is also the third-best opening..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The force is with Star Wars geeks at Israeli film

The force is with Star Wars geeks at Israeli filmAsked whether he was feeling loss over the fact that this would be the last Star Wars movie, Balofsky said confidently, “It won’t be. It won’t be.” ;
Jerusalem Post

'Star Wars' box office: How 'The Rise of Skywalker' measures up

The strength of the Force is waning with the "Star Wars" series. "The Rise of Skywalker" launched to an estimated $175.5 million domestically over the weekend,...
bizjournals Also reported by •Business InsiderMid-DayThe VergeJust JaredMashableSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Honeymoons_Over

Hunter's Moon Over @HazelMonforton Even as a male fan, I thought TLJ was the first time since the OT that Star Wars was being impactfu… https://t.co/qw8Wlhxn0e 6 hours ago

xeno_odysseyjae

Jaed @ 🍛 Holy wow. Just got back from watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. I gotta say it's my number 2 movie with The… https://t.co/JbMDUCDzDs 7 hours ago

FilmMeki

Film Bokeh Perawan Meki Si Nona Tak Berdarah Video https://t.co/Uk9UZqSiX1 ‘Star Wars’: Still With Us, But No Longer Above Us (Column): The Force is no longer with us… https://t.co/9E7MtQOe9V 7 hours ago

TheBoiNamedXela

Xela #FreeGeno @JTEmoviethinks Still salty he wasn’t the main character of the trilogy. An ex stormtrooper with no connection to t… https://t.co/vsW1YFRoiz 7 hours ago

randomscrub23

Kevin A rather effective summation of something I’m sure (or at least I hope) we all knew before even The Force Awakens h… https://t.co/LmfthcqDZZ 7 hours ago

_cinematograph

цариця RT @AestheticsPlus_: Now I’m heated. I wish they would’ve done more with Finn in the new Star Wars trilogy. Maybe he could’ve gone with Re… 8 hours ago

AestheticsPlus_

A̸̮̦̝̙͑͋Ţ̵̢͇̯̹̓L̸̫͎̈́̈́̀͑́Ą̷̠̹͖̐̑͐S̷͓̗̊̓̿̅ 🐝 Now I’m heated. I wish they would’ve done more with Finn in the new Star Wars trilogy. Maybe he could’ve gone with… https://t.co/RbKHL1sUyG 11 hours ago

Yelloweyesani

Galen Hesson @Dan4Neo It's still a melee weapon and she is actually incredibly clumsy with it in her fight and is on the defensi… https://t.co/7lHhVATfIE 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.