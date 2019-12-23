Global  

Human bones found in Joshua Tree park; no signs of foul play

SeattlePI.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Park rangers found human bones in a remote areas of Southern California's Joshua Tree National Park, the park service said.

There are no initial signs of foul play, but an investigation is ongoing, according to a news release from the National Park Service over the weekend.

The remains were spotted last week during an analysis of photos taken in the area last summer. The park service was alerted, and rangers hiked to the area, which is remote, rocky and away from trails, on Friday. There they found human bones and personal belongings, but no ID.

It's not clear how the person died.

Last year, hikers found human bones near a trail in the desert park.
 CNN reports human remains have been found at Joshua Tree National Park in California.

