Human bones found in Joshua Tree park; no signs of foul play

Monday, 23 December 2019
Park rangers have found human bones in a remote areas of Southern California's Joshua Tree National Park
News video: Human Remains Discovered In Joshua Tree National Park

Human Remains Discovered In Joshua Tree National Park 00:35

 CNN reports human remains have been found at Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Human bones found in Joshua Tree park; no signs of foul play

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Park rangers found human bones in a remote areas of Southern California's Joshua Tree National Park, the park service...
