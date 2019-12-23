Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mystery surrounds Prince Philip's hospital stay

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Mystery surrounds Prince Philip's hospital stayThe 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is being "looked after very well but that's all we know", according to his son Prince Charles.Prince Philip was flown via helicopter to London from Sandringham for observation and treatment for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Philip Is In The Hospital

Prince Philip Is In The Hospital 00:30

 Extra reports that Prince Philip is in the hospital, just days before Christmas. The 98-year-old British royal, who retired from his duties in 2017, is reportedly being kept in the hospital for a few days. He originally went to King Edward’s VII’s Hospital in London for an appointment for a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital [Video]The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat on Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace officials have not provided an update on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

The Queen arrives at church in Sandringham [Video]The Queen arrives at church in Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth and her son Prince Edward travel to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. The Monarch attended the Sunday service while her husband, Prince Philip, remains in hospital in London...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Charles says his father Prince Philip is 'all right' in hospital

Prince Charles says his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, is all right in hospital where Philip was admitted for what the palace said was a pre-existing condition.
SBS Also reported by •Seattle TimesJust JaredNew Zealand HeraldWorldNewsThe Age

Prince Philip hospitalised as 'precautionary measure'

*London:* The UK's 98-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted in a hospital as a "precautionary measure", Buckingham Palace has said. Prince Philip travelled...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle TimesJust JaredNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comReutersWorldNewsThe AgeSBSSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.