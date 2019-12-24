Prince Andrew and Fergie reference Epstein scandal in Christmas card
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () If anyone wants to see the back of 2019, it has to be Prince Andrew.It seems like he and ex-wife the Duchess of York have made some not-so-subtle references to that in their Christmas cards this year. READ MORE: • Andrew...
A look back on what has been a disastrous year for Prince Andrew following the resurfacing of allegations surrounding his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein, who died in prison in August.