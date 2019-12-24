Prince Andrew and Fergie reference Epstein scandal in Christmas card

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

If anyone wants to see the back of 2019, it has to be Prince Andrew.It seems like he and ex-wife the Duchess of York have made some not-so-subtle references to that in their Christmas cards this year. READ MORE: • Andrew... If anyone wants to see the back of 2019, it has to be Prince Andrew.It seems like he and ex-wife the Duchess of York have made some not-so-subtle references to that in their Christmas cards this year. READ MORE: • Andrew... 👓 View full article

