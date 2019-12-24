Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

This image was released ahead of the Queen's usual Christmas day message. A detail in the background has reignited rumours of a feud

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
This image was released ahead of the Queen's usual Christmas day message. A detail in the background has reignited rumours of a feudQueen Elizabeth's annual Christmas Day message is a royal family tradition, but this year a glaring detail in the background of the broadcast – and a reference to a "quite bumpy" year – may reignite the flames of feud rumours.In...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message

John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message 00:34

 Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is to deliver this year’s Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message. In a tumultuous year in politics, Mr Bercow will deliver a pro-democracy and pro-Parliament message of tolerance and respect from a classroom at his children’s state secondary...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen arrives in Norfolk by train for Christmas break [Video]Queen arrives in Norfolk by train for Christmas break

The Queen has arrived in Norfolk by train to begin her Christmas break at Sandringham, a day after delivering her speech at the State Opening of Parliament. She caught the 10.42am Great Northern..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Top things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Dec. 19-22 [Video]Top things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Dec. 19-22

'Tis the weekend before Christmas, and the Queen City is definitely decked out in holiday cheer.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas message: '2019 has been quite bumpy’

Queen Elizabeth II will describe 2019 as a "bumpy" year for both her family and Britain in her traditional Christmas Day message on Wednesday.
France 24 Also reported by •Just JaredSeattle Times

Our bumpy year: Queen reflects on troubled times in TV address

Our bumpy year: Queen reflects on troubled times in TV addressThe Queen will acknowledge the "bumpy" path the royal family and the nation has experienced over the past 12 months in her Christmas Day message.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.