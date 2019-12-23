Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Why Christmas falls on December 25

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Do you actually know why the festival is celebrated on December 25, annually? We tell you the history and significance behind the same!
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: CHRISTMAS Songs 2020 | CHRISTMAS History Revealed | Christmas Carol Singing | oneIndia News

CHRISTMAS Songs 2020 | CHRISTMAS History Revealed | Christmas Carol Singing | oneIndia News 03:22

 Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world. In the Video, Christmas Carols and Christmas Famous Songs are sung by his followers. Non Stop Christmas...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

13 Action News Latest Headlines | December 24, 9am [Video]13 Action News Latest Headlines | December 24, 9am

Watch the latest 13 Action News headlines any time.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:19Published

News 5 Cleveland Latest Headlines | December 24, 12pm [Video]News 5 Cleveland Latest Headlines | December 24, 12pm

Watch the latest headlines from News 5 Cleveland any time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Will it snow in Birmingham this Christmas? Bookies slash odds on a White Christmas

Many people will be dreaming of a white Christmas - but will snow fall on December 25, 2019? The bookies seem to think so!
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Hull Daily MailWalsall Advertiser

Vogue Editors Mocked For Revealing Their INSANELY Elite Holiday Destinations

Vogue editors were mocked this weekend for revealing the long list of elite and exotic holiday destinations they’ll be traveling to “detox” from Christmas....
Mediaite


Tweets about this

iota_09

iota-09 so... am i the only one who feels like christmas acctually falls on the 24th, and the 25th is just the aftermath of… https://t.co/GOHor9FK6Z 2 minutes ago

Echev1503

Chris Echevarria The day is Saturday, December 24th, 2022 . . . Tomorrow is Christmas Day, which falls on a Sunday . . . Who con… https://t.co/86XaAADVyA 8 minutes ago

rathoregs726

Govind Singh Rathore RT @iamRavi_yadav_: All actions done with expectation of fruits r prohibited in Dhanurmaas month, but acts for divine love give special ben… 21 minutes ago

trekonomicsbot

trekonomics trekbot RT @SproBeforeBros: Tuesday December 24 Star Trek: Generations (1994) In the film that passed the torch from the original Star Trek cast t… 1 hour ago

SproBeforeBros

Fleetwood Macchiato Tuesday December 24 Star Trek: Generations (1994) In the film that passed the torch from the original Star Trek ca… https://t.co/EEsWhwiGsq 1 hour ago

ashram234567

Manishaggarwal @devendrahir @ISupport_Bapuji All actions done with expectation of fruits r prohibited in Dhanurmaas month, but act… https://t.co/jFaO7qGlGj 2 hours ago

emeryg139

Stormbringer @SkyNews @NicolaSturgeon And of course as Christmas Day falls on the 25th of December this year it gives a clear ma… https://t.co/4RuFzYrrnR 2 hours ago

Kittyswinehart

Kathleen Swinehart A little pre Christmas family adventure. Great hiking weather in December?!?! We were still able to see icicles and… https://t.co/jh8KPTehJ6 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.