Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Greetings, Messages, Photos, Pics

By the age of 24, Americans appreciate a practical gift for the holidays, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday by giving or receiving gifts..

More than 40% of parents have foregone holiday gifts to spend more on their children Forty-six percent of parents have gone without gifts for themselves or partner in order to afford more gifts for their children. A new study of 2,000 parents examined the spending habits and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published 3 weeks ago