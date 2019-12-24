Global  

Justin Bieber announces new album, tour and documentary series

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
In a video posted to social media, the Canadian pop superstar explains that his past mistakes and experiences have brought him to where he's supposed to be.
Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album

Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album. Gomez revealed Swift's reaction during a recent interview with KISS FM UK. Gomez played the videos for "Lose You to Love Me"..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Justin Bieber teases something big for 2020

Justin Bieber has teased fans he has something big lined up for next year, just weeks after confirming he would drop a new album before 2019 is out.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published


Justin Bieber Announces New Tour, Album and Single: All the Details

It's a Christmas miracle. Justin Bieber is making all of his fans' wishes come true on Christmas Eve by announcing his new tour. "As humans, we are imperfect....
E! Online

