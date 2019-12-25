Global  

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's special Christmas gift for broadcaster Mike Hosking

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's special Christmas gift for broadcaster Mike HoskingYou could call it Mike Hosking's telling off T-shirt. But it's also now his Christmas T-shirt, courtesy of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.The broadcaster today proudly wore his Christmas gift from Ardern , a white T-shirt with...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas in Canada

Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas in Canada 01:39

 Prince Harry's office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays. Harry, his wife Meghan and their seven-month-old son Archie will miss the Queen's traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate. Meghan lived in Canada for...

