A glamorous new year celebration

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Allow us to offer you a magical festive experience you deserve, whether you are planning for a romantic dinner or a gathering with your family, we make sure you truly immerse yourself in the merry spirit. Take pleasure in our luxurious dishes at The District Grill Room & Bar, approach the beginning of New Year with a selection of festive treats at 57th Street or count down with a spectacular...
News video: How to Not Let Your New Year’s Resolution Set You Up for Failure

How to Not Let Your New Year’s Resolution Set You Up for Failure 01:00

 Breaking habits is hard, so it’s going to take a lot more than good intentions to stick to your New Year’s resolution about health and wellness. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

The St. Regis Bangkok Welcomes New Year's

The St. Regis Bangkok gets in the spirit of the New Year holidays with the launch of a celebratory program which offers a series of gastronomy-centered...
Bangkok Post

New Year's Eve Party and Gala Dinner at Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom

Join us in a lavish celebration for the whole family on Tuesday December 31 evening. Dress up for our spectacular Theme Party and welcome the New Year in style...
Bangkok Post

