Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas quotes from literature about the festive spirit

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
To help you get in the spirit, we have picked a few quotes by popular authors who have beautifully captured the essence of the festival.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit 00:51

 Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit. My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others, Bob Hope. Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more, Dr. Seuss. Christmas is doing a little something extra for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Miniature horses dressed as Santa surprise 95-year-old on her birthday [Video]Miniature horses dressed as Santa surprise 95-year-old on her birthday

Miniature horses dressed as Santa got into the festive spirit with bells on when they visited a 95-year-old neighbour for a birthday surprise.The Falabella horses, which wore red-and-white coats, hats..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Bus Breaks Into Impromptu Silent Night Singalong [Video]Bus Breaks Into Impromptu Silent Night Singalong

This bus in Liverpool got into the Christmas spirit as the passengers started a singalong to Silent Night.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOI_Books

TOI Books Christmas, the most awaited time of the year, has finally arrived. To help you get in the #Christmas spirit, we hav… https://t.co/pReOf8UhFy 6 hours ago

Literatureshare

Literature share Christmas 2019: Christmas quotes from literature that beautifully capture the festive spirit - Times of India https://t.co/nUK08XRcHW 22 hours ago

LiteratureView1

Literature View Christmas 2019: Christmas quotes from literature that beautifully capture the festive spirit - Times of India https://t.co/Nhp2fvdu8V 1 day ago

Artfulscribeuk

ArtfulScribe Here are 12 of the best Christmas quotes from some favourite literature! #christmas #literature… https://t.co/HrEVy1Oftk 5 days ago

jntod

Jeremy Noel-Tod RT @ABRACKENBURY: A marvellous choice of Christmas poems,@sarahshaffi ! So many I didn't know, incl. the Emily Dickinson! Delighted to see… 5 days ago

ABRACKENBURY

ALISON BRACKENBURY A marvellous choice of Christmas poems,@sarahshaffi ! So many I didn't know, incl. the Emily Dickinson! Delighted t… https://t.co/flWCBvNClv 6 days ago

kmngriffiths

Katie Griffiths RT @l_kiew: The festive season is nearly upon us! I am feeling so blessed because my seasonal poem from this gorgeous pamphlet @poetrycandl… 1 week ago

l_kiew

L Kiew The festive season is nearly upon us! I am feeling so blessed because my seasonal poem from this gorgeous pamphlet… https://t.co/gh279kpgYG 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.