Royals attend Christmas service at Sandringham as Prince Charles supports brother Andrew

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Royals attend Christmas service at Sandringham as Prince Charles supports brother AndrewThe Prince of Wales was seen walking side by side with his scandal-hit brother, Prince Andrew, in a sign of solidarity as the royal family attended the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham.The Queen has been joined by members...
News video: Prince Philip Released From Hospital In Time To Spend Christmas With The Queen In Sandringham

Prince Philip Released From Hospital In Time To Spend Christmas With The Queen In Sandringham 00:46

 Prince Philip has been discharged from the hospital in time to spend Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

