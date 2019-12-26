Kylie Minogue's stunning blast from the past in new tourism advert

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 23 minutes ago )

Kylie Minogue has revived her beloved Neighbours character Charlene Robinson as part of a new $15 million tourism campaign to lure Brexit-weary British tourists to Australia.Millions of Brits were tucking into their turkey ahead... Kylie Minogue has revived her beloved Neighbours character Charlene Robinson as part of a new $15 million tourism campaign to lure Brexit-weary British tourists to Australia.Millions of Brits were tucking into their turkey ahead... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend