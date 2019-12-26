Global  

Archeologists discover ancient Mayan palace in eastern Mexico

Reuters Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Archeologists have discovered a large palace likely used by the Mayan elite more than 1,000 years ago in the ancient city of Kuluba, near the modern day tourist hot spot of Cancun in eastern Mexico,...
News video: Archaeologists find Mayan palace in the southeast of Mexico

Archaeologists find Mayan palace in the southeast of Mexico 00:56

 Mexican archaeologists have discovered a new Mayan Palace in the archaeology area of Kuluba in Yucatan state, Mexico. Ciara Lee reports

New Passage Discovered In Ancient Mayan Palace [Video]New Passage Discovered In Ancient Mayan Palace

Archaeologists have discovered this 82-foot passage at a Mayan Governor’s Palace which is believed to be over 1,200 years old.

