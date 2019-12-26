Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rembrandt presents a masterwork of family-together holiday dining

Bangkok Post Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Da Vinci restaurant at Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok is hosting a New Year's Eve party and buffet featuring a menu of holiday food favourites, family fun and festive cheer of a classic family get-together without the exhausting hassles of cooking and clean-up. Spend your Auld Lang Syne occasion partying into the wee hours with those near and dear instead of in front of a hot stove and steamy kitchen...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Denver Zoo Lights MHL 12/30 [Video]Denver Zoo Lights MHL 12/30

Tonight is the last night to see the famous holiday lights at the Denver Zoo this year! Tickets must be purchased at DenverZoo.org

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:34Published

A Christmas Eve Book Tradition [Video]A Christmas Eve Book Tradition

There is so much going on during our holiday celebrations, sometimes it's nice to just calm down and enjoy your family. A great way to do this is by reading a festive book together. Carole Barrowman..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.