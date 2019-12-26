Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

King Power Mahanakhon celebrates New Year's Eve with Bangkok's Highest Countdown and Rooftop Party

Bangkok Post Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
King Power Mahanakhon is celebrating New Year's Eve with Bangkok's Highest Countdown to 2020, featuring Burin, Season Five and DJ 7 Skies on the 78th floor rooftop of the iconic pixelated building. This year the new landmark destination is ringing in the New Year with three parties on three different floors with a full entertainment lineup of artists and DJs. Celebrate on the 74th floor of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's Eve in Utica

New Year's Eve in Utica

 The city of Utica is hosting a block party downtown for New Year's Eve.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

See the Performers for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' [Video]See the Performers for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest': See the Performers for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:30Published

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' airs NEW YEAR'S EVE 8|7c [Video]'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' airs NEW YEAR'S EVE 8|7c

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest': 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' airs NEW YEAR'S EVE 8|7c

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Get ready for New Year's Eve with wine delivered straight to your door

*TL;DR: *Try a new wine with Winc and get 35% off your first four bottles. -------------------- The countdown to New Year's has begun. If you're...
Mashable

Celebrate New Year's Eve in Style

A new decade is dawning and Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park invites you to celebrate in style at its 3 spectacular top floor venues! ABar, the exclusive...
Bangkok Post


Tweets about this

GlobalNewsBKK

Global News Bangkok 🇹🇭 King Power Mahanakhon celebrates New Year's Eve with #Bangkok's Highest Countdown and Rooftop Party… https://t.co/tqXnGIOfqo 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.