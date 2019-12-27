'I admire him for his candour,' says BBC presenter



Recent related videos from verified sources 'He knows what happened' - Prince Andrew's accuser An American woman who says she was forced when underage to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew appeared on the BBC Monday. Lisa Bernhard has more. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:50Published 3 weeks ago Britain's Prince Andrew halts public duties over sex scandal Britain's Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties on Wednesday, saying the controversy surrounding his ill-judged association with late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein had caused major.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:13Published on November 21, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this d y RT @EyesOnQ: Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis has said she did not expect her interview with the Duke of York to have the repercussions it had. ht… 2 minutes ago Flourish gratitude RT @Independent: Emily Maitlis says Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew ‘wasn’t an attempt to bring down the royals’ https://t.co/s5Kqyh… 42 minutes ago