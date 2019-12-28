Global  

New Years Honours List: Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain says she never imagined in her 'wildest dreams' being awarded MBE

Independent Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
'I know my grandparents would be really proud,' celebrity chef says
Ben Stokes, Nadiya Hussain and Olivia Newton-John and make the list 03:33

 England cricketers, a 13-year-old and music legends feature on the New Year Honours list which sees 1,097 people receive an award.

New Year Honours 2020: Newton-John and England cricketers on list

Ben Stokes, Elton John and Nadiya Hussain are named alongside the Grease star on the New Year list.
BBC News

Black medical students pose at former slave plantation: 'We are our ancestors' wildest dreams'

'Resilience is in our DNA'
Independent

