New Star Wars film sidelines Kelly Marie Tran’s character

CBC.ca Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
After Kelly Marie Tran became the first Asian woman to have a prominent role in a Star Wars film in The Last Jedi, fans are asking why her character, Rose Tico, only appears for just over a minute in the latest instalment of the franchise, The Rise of Skywalker. Tran was bullied on social media after starring in the second film in the trilogy.
