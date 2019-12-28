New Star Wars film sidelines Kelly Marie Tran’s character
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () After Kelly Marie Tran became the first Asian woman to have a prominent role in a Star Wars film in The Last Jedi, fans are asking why her character, Rose Tico, only appears for just over a minute in the latest instalment of the franchise, The Rise of Skywalker. Tran was bullied on social media after starring in the second film in the trilogy.
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing Christmas Day ever with $49.3 million in 2015. The latest 'Star Wars' film surpassed 'Star Wars: The Last...
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in..
Target is currently offering the Star Wars D-O App-enabled Interactive Droid for* $99.99 shipped*. Down from the $150 going rate, today’s offer is one of the... 9to5Toys Also reported by •Science Daily
