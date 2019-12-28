Global  

Sweet vows: Couple marries at Dunkin' Donuts

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Sweet vows: Couple marries at Dunkin' DonutsA Massachusetts couple reunited for extra-sweet wedding vows at the same Dunkin' Donuts where their young love splintered nearly 30 years ago.Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy were married Friday afternoon, joined by family, friends...
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: 'I Do' And Donuts: Couple Gets Married In Worcester Dunkin'

'I Do' And Donuts: Couple Gets Married In Worcester Dunkin' 00:46

 Valerie and Jason Roy were married inside a Worcester Dunkin’ as family and friends looked on.

